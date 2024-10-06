Trending

‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo

Akshay Kumar played a patient in a psychiatric hospital in Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 06, 2024
‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo
‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo

Stree 2’s director Amar Kaushik has some hilarious beans to spill about Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film!

During a recent conversation on the Men of Culture YouTube channel, Kaushik recalled the backstory of the hilarious special appearance of the Khel Khel Mein actor and revealed how he was clear about not going different with Kumar in the movie.

As the film focused on women empowerment, the director recalled he asked Kumar to take the creative liberties, but also keep the film’s core theme in mind.

In the scene, the actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played Jana, sat on Kumar’s leg and seductively asked him about the Sarkata.

The film director reflected on how he and Kumar teamed up to plan the iconic scene.

“I said we’ll make him [Banerjee] sit on the stool, but he improvised and asked him to sit on his thigh. I was like it should not be misconceived and women might criticize me,” recalled Kaushik.

Kumar, in response, said, “No it's fine here. What is the problem?” to which Kaushik agreed and said, “And I thought fine, let’s go with his conviction.”

The director flashed back to how everyone on the set could not have control on their laughter while the filming of the scene was taking place.

Amar Kaushik also revealed how despite having a busy schedule, Akshay Kumar agreed to do the scene. He said that the Singham Returns actor just take one weekly off on Sundays, and never works on that day, however, upon his request he came to the shoot on Sunday with only condition to finish the filming in 6 hours.

Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls

Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls
Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland

Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland
Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced

Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed

Trending News

'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Priyanka Chopra sends 'million magic wishes' to sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Ananya Panday defends Janhvi Kapoor amid release of 'Devara:Part 1'
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Ayeza Khan drops BTS of shooting in Bangkok
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Sajal Ali 'caught off guard' by 'Ishq Murshid's' OST, fans scream 'sajlal reunion'
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Karan Johar reacts to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get casted in 'Jigra'
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Zara Noor Abbas remembers her miscarried son Aurangzeb: 'I haven't really moved on'
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Hiba Bukhari drops ‘little late’ Hum Awards photo dump: SEE
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions the mindless hulk heroes of Bollywood
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Ahad Raza Mir teases fans with upcoming projects in birthday post
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Sajal Aly, Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer ‘Alif’ turns 5