‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo

Stree 2’s director Amar Kaushik has some hilarious beans to spill about Akshay Kumar’s cameo in the film!
During a recent conversation on the Men of Culture YouTube channel, Kaushik recalled the backstory of the hilarious special appearance of the Khel Khel Mein actor and revealed how he was clear about not going different with Kumar in the movie.
As the film focused on women empowerment, the director recalled he asked Kumar to take the creative liberties, but also keep the film’s core theme in mind.
In the scene, the actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played Jana, sat on Kumar’s leg and seductively asked him about the Sarkata.
The film director reflected on how he and Kumar teamed up to plan the iconic scene.
“I said we’ll make him [Banerjee] sit on the stool, but he improvised and asked him to sit on his thigh. I was like it should not be misconceived and women might criticize me,” recalled Kaushik.
Kumar, in response, said, “No it's fine here. What is the problem?” to which Kaushik agreed and said, “And I thought fine, let’s go with his conviction.”
The director flashed back to how everyone on the set could not have control on their laughter while the filming of the scene was taking place.
Amar Kaushik also revealed how despite having a busy schedule, Akshay Kumar agreed to do the scene. He said that the Singham Returns actor just take one weekly off on Sundays, and never works on that day, however, upon his request he came to the shoot on Sunday with only condition to finish the filming in 6 hours.