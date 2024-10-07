Meghan Markle makes first statement amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours

Meghan Markle has made first public appearance without Prince Harry amid ongoing “split” speculations.
The Duchess of Sussex, 43, also released first statement after divorce rumours as Duke extended his solo trip to Lesotho and South Africa.
Harry went to South Africa to represent his co-founded HIV charity, Sentebale. He will reportedly spend a few extra days in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
On Saturday, she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala without her husband.
The former Suits star shared that she was “happy to be there to support” the hospital adding, “The work that they do otherworldly.”
Meghan further said, “And I think from my standpoint as a mother no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this - but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital LA.”
Notably, she attended the gala in the same red dress that she previously wore at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York in 2021.
“And I have close friends who still have their children there going through treatments either from high school, close mom friends now that are having their children,” the former royal family member explained.
Recently, “split” rumours are going on about the couple after Duke prolonged his solo trip.
It is pertinent to note that she shares two kids—Archie, five, and Lilibet, three—with Harry.