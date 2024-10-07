Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo praises Manila for ‘most special, meaningful’ Guts Tour stop

The Guts World Tour star performed her biggest show with a crowd of 55,000 people in Philippines

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo is expressing gratitude to Manila’s electrifying crowd for making her concert “the most special show and the most meaningful trip” of the Guts World Tour!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 6, the American singer, songwriter, and actress shared a carousel of video and images from her short trip to Philippines where she had quite a night with her Guts concert.

The post that opened with a video clip saw the house-full crowd roaring with Olivia’s name as she waved towards her fans in a dreamy sparkling silver blouse and skirt.

“Been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved,” wrote the Can’t Catch Me Now singer in the caption.

The carousel then featured her shining in a black skirt and blouse that was topped with a shimmery net dress. With her brown tresses flowing freely on her shoulders, the singer was captured smiling ear-to-ear as she wore a sash that read “Miss so Filipina.”

The third slide showcased a boodle fight feast, while the fourth captured her at Spanish-era landmark, Fort Santiago.

Olivia Rodrigo also visited a nonprofit organization, Jhpiego, where all the net earned through this show will go to her Fund 4 Good, an initiative that supports girls’ education and reproductive rights globally.

She concluded her captioned stating, “It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. to say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s tour’s next stop is scheduled to be on October 9, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

Reese Witherspoon makes heartfelt confession about her production company
Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking
‘Kardashian-style’ reality show: Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming
Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with incredibly HUGE milestone
Liam Payne's ex makes huge confession about THIS One Direction member
Sabrina Carpenter praises Taylor Swift as ‘best role model’
Jennifer Lopez makes FIRST award show appearance amid Ben Affleck split
'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals
Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan
Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death
Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors