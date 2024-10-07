Trending

Hania Amir hops into Oxford street performance amid 'KMKT' success

  by Web Desk
  October 07, 2024
Hania Amir brings her charm amid dance and frolic on Oxford street! 

Galaxy Lollywood, a local media outlet, captured the fun and carefree vibe of the diva enjoying a street performance. 

A group of street performers gathered to sing Atif Aslam's song Pehli Nazar Mein while the Parwaz Hai Junoon star effortlessly grooved to the famous song. 

As the Ishqiya star arrived in style on London streets, fans surrounded her for more close-ups. 

Her surprise appearance piqued interest among the crowds thronging to see the performance. 


The superstar clapped with gusto alongside the singers spicing up the moment.

On seeing Hania light up Oxford street, her ardent fans rushed to the comments section. 

One commented, "Love her energy and vibe." 

"She is such a sweetheart," penned the second. 

"Humble our superstar," wrote the third. 

The unforgettable moment full of life on the streets came merely days after Hania danced her heart out at the Hum Style Awards stage.

On the work front, Hania Amir is portraying the role of Sharjeena opposite Fahad Mustafa in the hit drama series Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

