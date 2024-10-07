Fahad Mustafa drops hilarious bloopers of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

Fahad Mustafa gave fans a sneak peek into behind-the-scenes of his popular drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
He starred alongside renowned Pakistani stars including Hania Amir, Bushra Ansari, Javaid Sheikh and Emmad Irfani in the main lead roles.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a reel of hilarious bloopers on set.
In one shot, the Main Abdul Qadir Hoon actor had to retake a scene of throwing money at his brother.
While in another clip, Fahad laughed off at a silly mistake of Hania.
In the latest episode, Sharjeena’s parents found out about the financial struggles of the couple. They later on suggested the Sharjeena should move in with them but she refused.
Her parents also tried to provide financial help by giving a hefty amount of money, but Sharjeena politely declined. She vowed to stay by Mustafa’s side through thick and thin.
Moreover, fans are speculating that Mustafa and Sharjeena will part ways in the upcoming episodes.
A fan wrote, “I can sense a divorce coming up soon.”
The hit Pakistani drama serial marks Fahad’s highly anticipated return to television after a long hiatus.