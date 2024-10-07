Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf

Trending

Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf tied the knot in May, 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Aagha Ali has confirmed his divorce from actress Hina Altaf. 

The Habil Aur Qabil actor disclosed the unfortunate news of his alleged divorce during a podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt. 

During the interview, the host referred to Aagha as a 'happily divorced man.' 


 “Life is tough but I am actually doing pretty good now. Alhamdulillah, very happy to say that and happy to feel it at the same time,” the Arranged Marriage star revealed his post-divorce phase. 

He continued, “One should always try the best in their capacity to sustain a relationship that they have made with love and happiness and pray for it to work. But if you can’t and fail at both, then the only way out is to [part ways amicably]; wish each other well and move on.”

The star further added, “And a very good thing to come out of it is that we both will probably never stop respecting each other." 

“All I can say is that yes, it was very tough, and something that I could have never ever imagined in my life," concluded Aagha. 

The exes first sparked romance speculations last year when the Mor Chaal star hinted during a chat show that he had been living alone. 

They had also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which added further fuel to the rumors. 

Aagha Ali married his co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown. 

