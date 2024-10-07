Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf

Aagha Ali has confirmed his divorce from actress Hina Altaf.
The Habil Aur Qabil actor disclosed the unfortunate news of his alleged divorce during a podcast with Ahmed Ali Butt.
During the interview, the host referred to Aagha as a 'happily divorced man.'
“Life is tough but I am actually doing pretty good now. Alhamdulillah, very happy to say that and happy to feel it at the same time,” the Arranged Marriage star revealed his post-divorce phase.
He continued, “One should always try the best in their capacity to sustain a relationship that they have made with love and happiness and pray for it to work. But if you can’t and fail at both, then the only way out is to [part ways amicably]; wish each other well and move on.”
The star further added, “And a very good thing to come out of it is that we both will probably never stop respecting each other."
“All I can say is that yes, it was very tough, and something that I could have never ever imagined in my life," concluded Aagha.
The exes first sparked romance speculations last year when the Mor Chaal star hinted during a chat show that he had been living alone.
They had also unfollowed each other on Instagram, which added further fuel to the rumors.
Aagha Ali married his co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown.