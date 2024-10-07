Entertainment

Andrew Garfield spills beans on steamy 'We Live in Time' scene with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's 'We Live In Time' is sceduled to hit the cinemas on January 1, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Andrew Garfield shared behind-the-scenes secret of steamy We Live In Time scene with Florence Pugh.

During a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Spider-Man actor admitted he and Pugh got a little too far while filming a sizzling scene for their new film.

“We do the first take of this very intimate, passionate sex scene. And it’s a closed set, which means it’s only me and Florence in a room together and the camera operator, who is our DP, a very lovely man called Stewart,” he shared.

Garfield went on to share, “The scene becomes passionate and we choreographed it and we get into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe and we’re like, ‘OK, we’ll go to the next thing and the next thing, we’ll let this progress.'”

He further recalled “telepathically saying to each other, ‘This definitely feels like a longer take.'”

“I look up, and in the corner is Stewart and our boom operator. Stewart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall,” he added.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer We Live In Time is slated to hit the cinemas on January 1, 2025.

