Heidi Klum gets soaked with water but keeps smiling on

Heidi Klum fought water splashes despite trying to stay dry with husband Tom Kaulitz

  October 07, 2024


Heidi Klum got massively drenched with husband Tom Kaulitz on their visit to the ever-famous Disneyland Park this Sunday.

She got rid of all those red carpet heels and floaty dresses, swapping them for making another kind of fashion statement at the Grizzly River Run joy ride.

Climbing into a raft together, the actor squeezed in with Tom Kaulitz and their three children in the comfort of hooded water-proof jackets.

But the protection offered by these blue sheets lasted momentarily as Heidi Klum and her gang soon got splashed by big water waves on the slides, soaking them in fun.

As the ride stopped at last, she was sitting with the jacket’s hood tightly pulled over her trademark blonde hair, seemingly in a bit to keep them dry.

The family however didn’t mind all that water sloshing through since they were seen smiling and chit-chatting with each other while leaving the Grizzly River Run’s spot.

Earlier on, Heidi Klum made the best of her time by wearing quite a spooky pair of Mickey Mouse ears boasting a Halloween theme, which is her favorite pick of every year.

Per Daily Mail, she’s busy preparing an eerie costume for October 31 these days.

