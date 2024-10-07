'Young Sheldon' Iain Armitage spills on life after show’s finale: ‘got pilot's license’

Iain Armitage is soaring to new heights after concluding Young Sheldon!
During his appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, October 5, the 16-year-old actor discussed about his life after the hit TV series finale in May.
I just got my pilot's license, or my student pilot's license. I hopefully will get my private [pilot’s license] when I'm 17. And I've been having a bunch of fun flying while I'm here in L.A.," Armitage told PEOPLE.
Armitage further shared that he’s already given plane ride to his grandmother and mom, saying he “actually turned 16 with my grandmother in the plane on my 16th birthday.”
"We had a kind of a fun, sort of more subdued celebration in the air. And then right when I touched down, we had a celebration at the airport at Van Nuys, which was so much fun," he added.
The young actor celebrated his 16th birthday on July 15.
He also shared a sneak peek into the unusual birthday celebration on his Instagram at the time.
Iain Armitage will be next seen in the upcoming Christmas-themed animated movie Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.