Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make BIG move after royal ‘snub’

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have made their first announcement shortly after receiving disrespectful treatment from a royal lady-in-waiting.
On Monday, October 7, Buckingham Palace shared a statement announcing that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will embark on a four-day trip to Malta on the occasion of the country’s 60th anniversary.
“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will visit Malta from Monday 7th to Thursday 10th October to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence and celebrate the country’s shared heritage and continuing collaboration with the UK,” read the statement.
This announcement from Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks, snubbed the Duke and Duchess.
As per her daughter, India Hicks, her mother is a strong advocator of a more modern future for the British monarchy and said, “[My mother] thinks that it is modernising in a way that it should, and she absolutely believes in the thinning down of the Royal Family and making it this core hard-working foursome,” reported Marie Claire.
Hicks, in her statement, regarded King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate as the “hard-working foursome.”
This led Lady Pamela to snub the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who are among the hardest-working Royal Family members.
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s trip to Malta is their first royal visit since November 2012, which they carried out as the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
Sophie and Edward are also scheduled to meet Malta’s Prime Minister Dr. Robert Abela, and President Myriam Spiteri Debono.