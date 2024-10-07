Entertainment

Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby

Margot Robbie is expecting her first baby with husband Tom Ackerley

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are inches closer to welcome their first baby and they “can’t wait” to hold their little munchkin.

A source close to the couple has revealed that "Margot absolutely can't wait," adding that she and Ackerley have "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."

Previously, another source shared the same insides about the couple in July.

“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the insider told PEOPLE at the time.

They went on to say, “They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”

Margot Robbie revealed the news of expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley in July when she debuted her baby bump in a white crop top during a boat ride on Lake Como, Italy.

The parents-to-be couple, who first met on set of the war drama Suite Française in 2013, tied the knot in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement

Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby

Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

Entertainment News

King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
'Young Sheldon' Iain Armitage spills on life after show’s finale: ‘got pilot's license’
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Heidi Klum gets soaked with water but keeps smiling on
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Andrew Garfield spills beans on steamy 'We Live in Time' scene with Florence Pugh
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Reese Witherspoon makes heartfelt confession about her production company
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
‘Kardashian-style’ reality show: Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with incredibly HUGE milestone
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Liam Payne's ex makes huge confession about THIS One Direction member
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Sabrina Carpenter praises Taylor Swift as ‘best role model’