Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are inches closer to welcome their first baby and they “can’t wait” to hold their little munchkin.
A source close to the couple has revealed that "Margot absolutely can't wait," adding that she and Ackerley have "wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy."
Previously, another source shared the same insides about the couple in July.
“Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted,” the insider told PEOPLE at the time.
They went on to say, “They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”
Margot Robbie revealed the news of expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley in July when she debuted her baby bump in a white crop top during a boat ride on Lake Como, Italy.
The parents-to-be couple, who first met on set of the war drama Suite Française in 2013, tied the knot in December 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.