  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Dutch association football manager and former Netherlands midfielder Johan Neeskens has died at the age of 73.

This news was confirmed by the Dutch football federation KNVB in a statement on Monday, October 7.

The statement reads, "With Johan Neeskens, the Dutch and international football world loses a legend.His name is forever linked to European successes with clubs like Ajax and Barcelona and two World Cup finals for the Dutch national team."

It added, "With his characteristic tackles, sublime insights and iconic penalties, [he] will forever remain one of the most prominent and beloved players to ever play for our country."

The football legend played for Ajax and the Netherlands teams that are famous for introducing “total football” in 1970s.

At Ajax, with his brilliant performances, he helped the team win the European Cup three times and the domestic league twice.

After retiring in 1991, he coached multiple clubs and also worked as an assistant coach for the Dutch national team between 1995 to 2000.

Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

Shan Masood shines in first Test against England with remarkable century
Glenn Maxwell praises Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi: ‘Absolute superstar’
LeBron James and son Bronny debut together in same NBA team
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner battle through ‘pain’ at Shanghai Masters
India secures first win of Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan
Ronaldo shares powerful message as Al Nassr extends win streak to 4 games
Pakistan reveal squad for first Test against England with key returns
Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory
Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test as England takes on Pakistan under new leadership
Paul Pogba ready to resume training in January 2025 after ban reduction