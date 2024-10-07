Entertainment

Halle Berry breaks silence on 'shady' tactics used to lure her into ‘X-Men 3’

Halle Berry played the iconic superhero character in 2006’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Halle Berry breaks silence on 'shady tactics' used to lure her into ‘X-Men 3’

Halle Berry has broken silence over allegedly “shady” tactics used to persuade her to appear in X-Men: The Last Stand.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Sunday to repost a video of director Matthew Vaughan alleging that 20th Century Fox studio sent Berry a fake script to convince her to sign the 2006 X-Men sequel.

“Ya just never know the shady s— going on behind ya back! Thank you, Matthew Vaughn, for bringing the dark to light,” Berry wrote along the video.

In the video, Vaughan could be heard claiming during a panel that he quit as director of the film after discovering the alleged tactic.

“This is a true story: Hollywood is really political and uninvolved,” he said. “I went into one of the executive’s offices and I saw an X-Men 3 script and I immediately knew it was a lot fatter. I was like, ‘What the hell is this draft?,” he recalled.

The British director continued, “I was like, ‘Oh this is a pretty, cool idea. What is this? They said, ‘Oh, it's the Halle Berry script. Because she hasn’t signed up yet. But this is what she wants it to be and once she signs up we’ll throw it in the bin.’”

“So I quit at that point,” Vaughan added.

Although Matthew Vaughn didn't direct X-Men: The Last Stand, Halle Berry ended up starring in the film.

