Kate Middleton revisits hospital as she fears cancer has returned

Kate Middleton is returning to the hospital this week.
According to Marca, the Princess of Wales is feeling much better than she was earlier this year, but still has to run a number of routine tests to ensure that cancer doesn’t recur in her body unexpectedly.
While Prince William’s wife announced of completing her chemotherapy treatment last month, there are precautions she has to take for remaining free of this illness.
If the medical results show that previous treatments were inadequate, a new round of medical attention will unfortunately strike Kate Middleton.
Speaking about her hospital revisit on the Fiesta show, royal expert Concha Calleja provided some insight on the steps the Princess of Wales will be following.
She said, “Kate Middleton needs to undergo some tests. If the cancer has gone into remission, she will have to undergo a minor procedure later on.”
“Everything is fine for now. However, if the tests show that the treatments were not sufficient, a new chemotherapy session will be scheduled,” the writer added.
Although the worst is over for Kate Middleton, she is still required to visit the hospital routinely in case the cancer sadly rebounds.
-------------------------
Calleja did not only speak about the future of the Princess of Wales; she also shared her opinion that a change of crown in the British Royal Family may be closer than ever.
Apparently, the health condition of King Charles III is more critical than it seems, and Prince William is paying closer attention to the possibility of ascending the throne sooner than he had anticipated.
"The change of crown is going to be accelerated. This also involves Harry, as he is returning to Royal Family duties, although there won't be an official announcement," Calleja explained, adding that the condition for this to happen would be that Meghan Markle does not return.