Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Reports 

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly heading for divorce after two years of marriage.
Multiple sources have told TMZ that the estranged couple has been telling their acquaintance that they broke up few weeks back, with Censori returning to Australia to be with her family.
However the real reason is kept under the wraps, several have disclosed that West is planning to divorce Censori and live in Tokyo, Japan
Previously, the rapper has been seen flying solo in Tokyo on multiple occasions, including a solo dinner at local Jamaican restaurant, fueling speculation about their split.
West was also spotted at a wrestling event in September, where he fist-bumped wrestler La Dinastia Wagner.
Censori's absence raised the eyebrows at the time , given the couple’s usually inseparable nature.
West and Censori were last photographed at a shopping spree on September 20, where Censori was seen in her signature nearly-naked outfit.
The couple secretly tied the knot in December 2022 and since then, they had been inseparable, sticking by each other’s sides, until recent rumors made headlines.
If true, then it will mark Kanye West second divorce, as he was previously married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.