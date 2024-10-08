Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Mariah Carey was busy turning heads and raising eyebrows with her slimmed-down physique at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special last night.
Sticking to a signature glam look, she had slid into a strapless ecru satin dress designed by Maison Schiaparelli that just highlighted her hourglass curves and more slender waistline.
Since the figure-hugging fabric featured dropped shoulders, it accentuated the vocalist’s toned arms, elbows, and ribs.
With this incredible sight paired up with heels, Mariah Carey made everyone sway so very effortlessly while belting out some classic beats through the mic.
For the grand occasion, she had let her blonde locks come down free into soft waves, which went well with that gleaming smile and makeup.
While it was surely a sentimental performance for the singer, people couldn’t help but wonder if she’s taking the lately trendy weight-loss drug called Ozempic.
This is because Mariah Carey has seemingly melted away significant pounds in a short span of time, transforming her body to boast a much thinner shape.
Per Yahoo, it was back in April that rumors about her using this particular medicine emerged, and users are still speculating the same thing currently as well.