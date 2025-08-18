Justin Bieber to Kanye West: Top celebrity cancellations in last 5 years

When it comes to cancel culture, most Hollywood celebrities, if not all, have dealt with it at least once in their lives.
Some stars shrugged off the shame and moved on, while a few apologized and learned from their mistakes.
However, some artists even left the spotlight, nearly ending their careers.
Let’s take a brief look at renowned five celebrities who became the victim of cancel culture in the last five years.
Kanye West
2025 saw the downfall of Kanye West after his anticlimactic remarks.
The American rapper released a video titled HEIL HITLER (HOOLIGAN VERSION), featuring Nazi imagery and the lyric “So I became a Nazi, I’m the villain.”
He was also cancelled for having a Nazi salute and shouting “Heil Hitler” during a Twitch livestream, due to which he ended up getting banned from the streaming platform.
Sean ‘Diddy Combs
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs got cancelled last year after he was arrested in September 2024on serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.
Ever since the court trial started, he had been denied bail 15 times. The Bad Boy Records producer’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber was called out a few months back after he posted “mean” remarks about wife Hailey Bieber.
On Tuesday, May 20, Vogue Magazine released its exciting summer issue, titled Hailey Bieber is Shutting Out the Noise – and Finding Her Bliss, featuring the former Rhode boss.
While sharing an appreciation post, Justin made some problematic remarks about their “fight.”
The Peaches singer wrote, “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even.”
After Justin belittled Hailey Bieber, social media users criticized him, leading to a public apology.
Russell Brand
Russell Brand received massive backlash after he was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault on April 3.
Moreover, Katy Perry’s ex has been further alleged to have raped a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area, and sexually assaulted another woman between 2004 and 2005 in Westminster.
Lizzo
Lizzo was cancelled in 2023 after three former dancers of her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, filed sexual harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination and assault lawsuit against her.
The dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claimed that the musician created hostile work environment during her Special Tour.
However, Lizzo denied all the allegations and called them "sensationalized stories" from former employees.