BLACKPINK comeback? YG Entertainment spill on album drop

The headline-making K-pop girl group is currently on their world tour titled Deadline after a year-long hiatus

BLACKPINK are ready to be back in the area with the release of a new album.

On Sunday, August 17, YG Entertainment's founder Yang Hyun Suk addressed the fans' speculations in an announcement video on YouTube.

Discussing BLACKPINK's next highly anticipated release, he revealed that the group are currently in the process of working on a new EP, with hopes to release the project in November.

Earlier this month, South Korean media outlets reported that the renowned girl group were planning to release a new album; however, their company shared that they will confirm the news at a later date.

The upcoming mini-album will be their first since the 2019 EP Kill This Love and will also act as the first release since the 2022 album Born Pink.

After a year-long hiatus, BLACKPINK returned with Deadline World Tour in early July, and with it they also dropped an exciting track titled, Jump, which they debuted on the opening night of the tour in South Korea.

BLACKPINK have just wrapped up the European and the UK legs of their tour, with two historic shows at Wembley Stadium.

The Deadline tour is set to resume in Asia from October with stops in Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Singapore, The Philippines and Hong Kong.

Since BLACKPINK's last album, all four members have explored solo careers, including record-breaking albums by Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.

Along with that, during the hiatus, the group's youngest member made her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus season three.

