King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
King Charles is said to be critically ill, and it may only be a matter of months before Prince William ascends the throne.

Speaking on the Fiesta show today, royal expert Concha Calleja declared that a transition of power in the British monarchy is closer than ever.

“The change of crown is going to be accelerated. This also involves Prince Harry as he is returning to royal family duties, although there won’t be an official announcement,” she said.

Earlier today, it was reported that doctors have allowed King Charles an 11-day break from his cancer treatment, so he can proceed for a high-profile visit in Australia and Samoa next week.

Many royal professionals thought the news means that Your Majesty is recovering well and that’s why his team of doctors have given him permission to pause his chemotherapy for a while.

But according to Conca Calleja, he is actually “very ill” and knows that there is little time left.

Instead of wasting the remaining of his life in hospitals, King Charles is reportedly making the best of his time to serve the monarchy, which will give him a positive legacy after passing away.

Meanwhile, Prince William is said to be preparing for ascending the throne sooner than he had initially expected.

Prince Harry will allegedly be called back as a working royal, but “the condition for this to happen would be that Meghan Markle does not return,” as per Conca Calleja.

This is reportedly why the Duke of Sussex has suddenly began making solo trips to abroad. 

In fact, he recently extended his ongoing foreign visit to spend “private time” that was not mentioned in his official diary. And neither has his whereabouts been disclosed.

