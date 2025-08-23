Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell

In a jaw-dropping twist of events, after her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has also been linked to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The US Department of Justice finally released the new transcripts of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, in which she levelled some shocking allegations against the Duchess of York.
Maxwell – Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate – described Sarah as a “frenemy” and claimed that the Duchess “liked” the late financier and “put the moves” on him.
During an interview with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche from July, the 63-year-old sex offender claimed that it was not her but Sarah who introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein.
“I thought that Sarah was trying to put the moves on Jeffrey, if I’m being honest, and I thought the whole thing was annoying and I was p****d off,” she alleged.
Maxwell continued, “I think Sarah is the one that pushed that. And they met and hung out, I want to say two or three times that had nothing to do with me.”
She went on to explain that Sarah Ferguson “liked Mr Epstein” and had not “liked me very much.”
In a 2019 interview with Newsnight, Prince Andrew revealed that he had met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999, a disclosure that sparked outrage among royal fans and led to intense media scrutiny.
Following this, Queen Elizabeth II forced Andrew to step down from his royal duties and stripped him of his titles and patronages.