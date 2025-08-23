Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell

Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell makes shocking claims against Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in new transcripts

Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell
Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell

In a jaw-dropping twist of events, after her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson has also been linked to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Department of Justice finally released the new transcripts of convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, in which she levelled some shocking allegations against the Duchess of York.

Maxwell – Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate – described Sarah as a “frenemy” and claimed that the Duchess “liked” the late financier and “put the moves” on him.

During an interview with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche from July, the 63-year-old sex offender claimed that it was not her but Sarah who introduced Prince Andrew to Epstein.

“I thought that Sarah was trying to put the moves on Jeffrey, if I’m being honest, and I thought the whole thing was annoying and I was p****d off,” she alleged.

Maxwell continued, “I think Sarah is the one that pushed that. And they met and hung out, I want to say two or three times that had nothing to do with me.”

She went on to explain that Sarah Ferguson “liked Mr Epstein” and had not “liked me very much.”

In a 2019 interview with Newsnight, Prince Andrew revealed that he had met Jeffrey Epstein in 1999, a disclosure that sparked outrage among royal fans and led to intense media scrutiny.

Following this, Queen Elizabeth II forced Andrew to step down from his royal duties and stripped him of his titles and patronages.

You Might Like:

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'
The Prince of Wales issues first statement after Meghan Markle drops Prince Harry's new video

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule
James Middleton share a glimpse into family life with his wife, Alizée, during a scenic Alpine outing

Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit

Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit
The Princess of Wales likely to enjoy quiet summer break with Prince William and kids at Balmoral Castle, Scotland

Prince William hypes Wales Women team with cheerful note ahead of World Cup

Prince William hypes Wales Women team with cheerful note ahead of World Cup
The Prince of Wales sends heartfelt wish to Wales’ Women Rugby team ahead of their match against Scotland

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour
Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, made a prestigious royal visit to Gamleby this week

Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit

Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit
Queen Margrethe of Denmark previously wore the same dress in adorable summer portraits with her sisters

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post
The Duchess of Sussex shared an incredible video of her husband Prince Harry as he took to the waves

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration
His Majesty was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in February last year

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been estranged since the Prince stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their Netflix deal which was due to expire this year

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, attended the opening of Thorvaldsens Museum’s largest special exhibition in Copenhagen

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video
The Duchess of Sussex shared a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard