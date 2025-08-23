Home / Royal

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, made a prestigious royal visit to Gamleby this week

The Swedish Royal Family has released a statement after receiving a delightful welcome during their recent trip to Gamleby.

Despite the bad weather conditions, the residents of the Swedish countryside paid a delightful welcome to the Crown Princess of Sweden, Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

On Saturday, August 23, the official account of the Swedish royal couple will share an exclusive glimpse at their royal tour to Gamleby.

"A big thank you to all the residents of Gamleby who, despite hail, lightning and thunder, gave the Crown Princess and Prince Daniel such a warm welcome yesterday," the statement read.

According to media reports, Her Royal Highness and her life partner, the Duke of Västergötland, visited Saab Barracuda AB in Gamleby on Friday, August 22, to celebrate the 750th anniversary of the company based in Gamleby.

Crown Princess and the Prince initiated their visit by touring the company Saab’s Barracuda unit, which has been manufacturing advanced camouflage and signature adaptation systems since its inception in 1957.

They headed towards the Gamleby Square through Unos Park and the church ruins after the official lunch at the Shooting Pavilion.

During their royal walk, they met with locals and heard more about the story of the town, and delivered a powerful speech, stating, "When my great-grandfather Gustaf VI Adolf travelled through the country on his Eriksgata in 1954, he made a special visit to Gamleby. I appreciate that today we have been able to follow in his footsteps together with you."

For those unaware, Crown Princess Victoria is next in line to ascend the Swedish throne after his father, King Carl XVI Gustaf. 

