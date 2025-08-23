Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?

Sarah Ferguson has been hit with a shocking allegation!
In a 300-page transcript that details a July conversation held between deputy attorney general Todd Blanche and convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, the Duchess of York is accused of some shocking connections to late financier and child offender Jeffrey Epstein.
While it has long been believed that Maxwell – former girlfriend and associate of Epstein – introduced the Duke of York to the financier, it is now claimed that the truth was otherwise.
In 2019, Prince Andrew gave an explosive interview to Newsnight, in which he opened up about his link to Epstein, revealing that he met the New York financier “through his (Epstein’s) girlfriend back in 1999.”
Rubbishing the statement, Maxwell told Blanche that the Duke’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was actually behind the connection.
“I thought that Sarah was trying to put the moves on Jeffrey, if I’m being honest, and I thought the whole thing was annoying and I was p****d off,” she claimed, adding, “I think Sarah is the one that pushed that. And they met and hung out, I want to say two or three times that had nothing to do with me.”
Ghislaine Maxwell went on to explain that she did not have a close tie with King Charles’s brother, in fact, Andrew and Epstein’s friendship had left her “frustrated.”
“I wasn’t communicating with Andrew, I wasn’t in touch with him,” she revealed, continuing, “I know this because I was annoyed and I felt left out, and I felt disrespected and I was like, this is weird. I couldn’t even imagine Epstein and Andrew together.”
Besides Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Ghislaine Maxwell’s transcript also mentions US President Donald Trump’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.