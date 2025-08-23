Home / Royal

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents

Queen Sonja is recognizing aspiring singers with prestigious awards.

Taking to their Instagram on Friday, the Royal Family of Norway shared a three-slide post as they reported about the Queen’s latest engagement.

During her new outing, Her Majesty attended the final concert of Queen Sonja Singing Competition at Oslo Concert Hall and bestowed the prestigious awards to the winners and prizes to the finalists.

Alongside a gallery of heartwarming snaps from the event, the Norwegian Royals penned, “And the winner has been announced.”

“Kathleen O'Mara, soprano from the United States, went all the way to the top and won 1. prize after the grand final concert in the Queen Sonja Song Contest 2025. 2. award went to Meridian Prall, mezzo soprano from USA. 3. award went to Pawel Horodyski, bass from Poland,” they shared.

P.C. Instagram/detnorskekongehus

Sharing about the finalists, the palace wrote, “Three finalist prizes went to Vladyslav Buialskyi, baritone from Ukraine, Hannah Edmunds, soprano from Norway and Justyna Khil, sopranos from Poland. Ingrid Bjoner's scholarship went to Hannah Edmunds.”

They went on to report that the finalists were accompanied by the Oslo Philharmonic under the direction of conductor Nicholas Carter.

Queen Sonja Singing Competition – founded in 1988 and named in honor of Queen Sonja of Norway – is a prestigious international music competition for young opera singers, held in Oslo every two years.

The competition aims to provide promising opera talents from across the globe a platform to showcase their skills, gain exposure, and receive professional opportunities.

