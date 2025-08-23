Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule

Princess Kate’s younger brother, James Middleton, has shared the simple yet clever strategy he uses to avoid letting disagreements with his wife, Alizée Thevenet.
James took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse into family life with his wife, Alizée, during a scenic Alpine running trip.
In a shared post he revealed that their hobby of running plays a significant role in his relationship with his wife, whom he married in 2021.
He wrote, “Ever since we met, Alizée and I have been running side by side”.
James added, "In fact, if we ever argue, running is our way of clearing the air (partly because neither of us can talk while we do it).
He continued, "More recently, it’s been about running after Inigo but recently I planned this Alpine run and it might just be the most beautiful yet.”
In the shared footage, Alizée was seen in running gear, keeping pace against the sweeping mountain views while James recorded it.
To note, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a son named Inigo, in October 2023.
Alizée, a French financial analyst, met James in 2018, and they tied the knot in a ceremony in the South of France in 2021.