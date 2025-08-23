Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'

Kensington Palace has shared Prince William's heartfelt message shortly after Meghan Markle released Prince Harry's new video.
In a surprising turn of events, The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Friday, August 22 to treat her fans with a thrilling surfing video of the Duke of Sussex.
The cinematic video saw the 40-year-old Prince showcasing his smooth surfing skills as he came from a far to the point where the camera was placed and left dramatically splashing water on it.
"We interrupt your regular scheduled programing to bring you this important message," wrote his with Meghan in the caption.
The former Suits actress added drama to her Instagram reel by putting Salt-N-Pepa's song Whatta Man in the background.
Just hours after the mother-of-two released Harry's new video, Prince William shared a "good luck" message in Welsh for England's Woman Rugby team.
"Good luck to Wales Women as they kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland today!" wrote the future King alongside team's announcement poster.
William's message of support ahead of England's Woman Rugby Team exciting face off with USA - first match of Women Rugby World Cup 2025.