Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall reflected on the fateful meeting that began his love story with Zara Tindall


Mike Tindall has opened up about the fateful “sliding doors” moment that changed his life forever, the day he first met Zara Phillips 22 years ago.

Speaking to Australian golfer, Wayne 'Radar' Riley, Zara Tindall’s husband shared that he loves Australia, as he has a lot of "good memories."

Tindall said, “I met Zara there, we won the World Cup there."

Upon asking about how met his wife, Tindall revealed, "During the World Cup. It's always the sliding doors moment in the fact that I got dropped for the semi-final and I met her that night."

Tindall said that he and the equestrian met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney. He was there to make himself feel better with a beer after being taken off the team for the match.

The former rugby player also revealed more about their first date when he went on I'm A Celebrity in 2022, saying, "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And then ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both like getting smashed. It was a good start."

In 2004, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall were officially a couple as they engaged, and after five years of dating, they got engaged in December 2010.

