Prince William hypes Wales Women team with cheerful note ahead of World Cup

The Prince of Wales sends heartfelt wish to Wales’ Women Rugby team ahead of their match against Scotland

Prince William is proudly cheering the Wales Women Rugby team as Prince of Wales!

On Saturday, August 23, the future King of the United Kingdom took to his and Kate Middleton’s joint Instagram account Stories to hype up the Women’s team of Wales ahead of their match against Scotland in the 2025 World Cup.

Reposting Welsh Rugby Union’s post, in which they shared the date and time of the game along with a poster of the team, the Prince of Wales penned a heartfelt message in both Welsh and English.

“Pob lwc i Dîm Merched Cymru wrth iddynt gychwyn eu hymgyrch yng Nghwpan Rygbi'r Byd yn erbyn yr Alban heddiw! Pob lwc, Cymru - ewch amdani! W,” he wrote in Welsh.

In English, William penned, “Good luck to Wales Women as they kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Scotland today! Good luck, Wales – go for it! W.”

Where will Wales vs Scotland Rugby 2025 match take place?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 between Wales and Scotland will be held at Salford Community Stadium in Barton-upon-Irwell, England.

When will Wales vs Scotland Rugby 2025 match begin?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 between Wales and Scotland will begin at 14:45 BST on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Where to watch Wales vs Scotland Rugby 2025 match?

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 between Wales and Scotland can be watched live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds.

