Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit

Kate Middleton was once granted a special privilege by the late Queen Elizabeth at Royal Family's vacation home, Balmoral Castle.
As The Prince and Princess of Wales gears to join King Charles at his holiday home in Aberdeenshire, a royal author has reflected on Kate's early visit to Balmoral when the late Queen made a rare exception for her.
The royal author Katie Nicholl in her book Kate: The Future Queen recounts that the 43-year-old was allowed to click photos at Balmoral on Elizabeth's special permission.
"Until now the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Phillips [Princess Anne’s son and his former wife], but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral," Katie claimed in her book
The royal author suggested that it was a lovely, remarkable and unusual move by the late monarch, indicated a level of warmth and trust she felt with the future Queen.
"As a woman who has lived her entire life in the public eye, the Queen rarely lets her guard down, and very few apart from her family and closest friends get to see the real Elizabeth," added Katie.
This comes just a day after Kate Middleton interrupted her family break to cheer on England's Woman Rugby Team ahead of their face off with USA on Friday, August 22.
As the patron of UK's Rugby Football League, Catherine reposted the game announcement poster on her official account with a heartfelt wish to hype up the team.
"Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight," she wrote.
The mother of three added, "I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil! C"