Home / Royal

Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit

Queen Margrethe of Denmark previously wore the same dress in adorable summer portraits with her sisters

Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit
Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has restyled her beloved floral blue dress for a nostalgic visit to a museum in Aarhus.

Taking to their Instagram account on Friday, August 22, the Danish Royal family shared a peek into the former queen’s heartfelt tour to Den Gamle By.

In the images, the 85-year-old royal could be seen exploring the museum’s tailoring room, schoolroom, and 1970s fashion quarter.

For the outing, the Queen re-wore a blue and white patterned midi-length outfit from her wardrobe.

However, this time the mother of King Frederik cinched her elegant dress with a red belt and paired it with a white cardigan.

Queen Margrethe completed her look with open-toed sandals, and minimal jewelry pieces, including small studs and few rings.

She previously wore the same dress in adorable summer portraits with her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.


“It was a journey back in time when Her Majesty Queen Margrethe visited Den Gamle By in Aarhus,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It further added, “Queen Margrethe has been patron of the museum for more than 20 years, and during the visit Queen Margrethe got an insight into the work behind the scenes, including in the tailoring room, where clothes are made for both the museum's actors and for educational courses.”

During the visit, Queen Margrethe also watched a program with children.

You Might Like:

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour
Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, made a prestigious royal visit to Gamleby this week

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post
The Duchess of Sussex shared an incredible video of her husband Prince Harry as he took to the waves

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration
His Majesty was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in February last year

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been estranged since the Prince stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their Netflix deal which was due to expire this year

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, attended the opening of Thorvaldsens Museum’s largest special exhibition in Copenhagen

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video
The Duchess of Sussex shared a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup
The Princess of Wales hyped up Red Roses ahead of exciting face off with USA

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer
King Charles 'deeply unsettled' as potential danger adds to his worries amid cancer treatment

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release
The Duke of York is under warning as his name could appear in upcoming secret files

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, has recently been charged with four counts of rape

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation
Buckingham Palace shares delightful update about Queen Camilla amid her summer break with King Charles at Balmoral Castle