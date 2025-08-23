Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has restyled her beloved floral blue dress for a nostalgic visit to a museum in Aarhus.
Taking to their Instagram account on Friday, August 22, the Danish Royal family shared a peek into the former queen’s heartfelt tour to Den Gamle By.
In the images, the 85-year-old royal could be seen exploring the museum’s tailoring room, schoolroom, and 1970s fashion quarter.
For the outing, the Queen re-wore a blue and white patterned midi-length outfit from her wardrobe.
However, this time the mother of King Frederik cinched her elegant dress with a red belt and paired it with a white cardigan.
Queen Margrethe completed her look with open-toed sandals, and minimal jewelry pieces, including small studs and few rings.
She previously wore the same dress in adorable summer portraits with her sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte.
“It was a journey back in time when Her Majesty Queen Margrethe visited Den Gamle By in Aarhus,” the palace wrote in the caption.
It further added, “Queen Margrethe has been patron of the museum for more than 20 years, and during the visit Queen Margrethe got an insight into the work behind the scenes, including in the tailoring room, where clothes are made for both the museum's actors and for educational courses.”
During the visit, Queen Margrethe also watched a program with children.