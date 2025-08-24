Home / Royal

Prince Harry wins praise for subtle olive branch to King Charles

The Duke of Sussex’s latest move could lead to a future 'truce' with King Charles


Prince Harry has been commended for his “clever tactic” during ongoing peace talks with the royal family.

As per Mirror, a former royal staffer Grant Harrold shared that the Duke of Sussex’s latest move could lead to a future “truce” with King Charles.

The hopes for reconciliation grew after Harry’s aides met with the King’s team in London, with reports claiming the Duke even offered to share his diary to avoid clashing engagements.

Harry also paid tribute to Prince Philip by leaving a wreath and letter at the National Memorial Arboretum, where the King and Queen marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Grant said, "I think the King would've appreciated that he was not trying to hijack the occasion, because that's what would've happened.”

He added, "It also shows a bit of diplomacy as well, so maybe this is a sign of Harry trying not to step on his father’s feet and trying to show that he wants to show his respect, especially to Prince Philip.”

The staffer continued, "Because he adored his grandfather, and there are bits of Harry that are just like Philip."

He went on to share, "It’s a very clever tactic and I like to think it's part of this behind-the-scenes truce to move forward."

To note, the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the Royal Family hit a rough patch after his sensational exit in 2020.

You Might Like:

King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew

King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew
King Charles III makes strategic move to avoid Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Andrew at Balmoral Castle

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents
The Queen of Norway presents awards to winners of Queen Sonja Singing Competition 2025

Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall reflected on the fateful meeting that began his love story with Zara Tindall

Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?

Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?
Ghislaine Maxwell makes bombshell accusations against Sarah Ferguson in new document

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'
The Prince of Wales issues first statement after Meghan Markle drops Prince Harry's new video

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule
James Middleton share a glimpse into family life with his wife, Alizée, during a scenic Alpine outing

Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell

Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell
Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell makes shocking claims against Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in new transcripts

Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit

Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit
The Princess of Wales likely to enjoy quiet summer break with Prince William and kids at Balmoral Castle, Scotland

Prince William hypes Wales Women team with cheerful note ahead of World Cup

Prince William hypes Wales Women team with cheerful note ahead of World Cup
The Prince of Wales sends heartfelt wish to Wales’ Women Rugby team ahead of their match against Scotland

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour

Royal Family issues message after receiving warm welcome during Gamleby tour
Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, made a prestigious royal visit to Gamleby this week

Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit

Queen Margrethe restyles her beloved floral dress for nostalgic museum visit
Queen Margrethe of Denmark previously wore the same dress in adorable summer portraits with her sisters

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post

Meghan Markle publicly uses adorable nickname for Prince Harry in sweet post
The Duchess of Sussex shared an incredible video of her husband Prince Harry as he took to the waves