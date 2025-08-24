Prince Harry wins praise for subtle olive branch to King Charles

Prince Harry has been commended for his “clever tactic” during ongoing peace talks with the royal family.
As per Mirror, a former royal staffer Grant Harrold shared that the Duke of Sussex’s latest move could lead to a future “truce” with King Charles.
The hopes for reconciliation grew after Harry’s aides met with the King’s team in London, with reports claiming the Duke even offered to share his diary to avoid clashing engagements.
Harry also paid tribute to Prince Philip by leaving a wreath and letter at the National Memorial Arboretum, where the King and Queen marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
Grant said, "I think the King would've appreciated that he was not trying to hijack the occasion, because that's what would've happened.”
He added, "It also shows a bit of diplomacy as well, so maybe this is a sign of Harry trying not to step on his father’s feet and trying to show that he wants to show his respect, especially to Prince Philip.”
The staffer continued, "Because he adored his grandfather, and there are bits of Harry that are just like Philip."
He went on to share, "It’s a very clever tactic and I like to think it's part of this behind-the-scenes truce to move forward."
To note, the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with the Royal Family hit a rough patch after his sensational exit in 2020.