King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew

King Charles is currently enjoying a quiet and peacful summer break at Balmoral Castle and made some special arrangements for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The 76-year-old monarch has reportedly made a strategic move to ensure the Prince and Princess of Wales do not get to see the disgraced Duke of York, Prince Andrew at his vacation home in Scotland.

Charles officially kicked off his summer break at Balmoral earlier this week with the reports confirming Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also joined the King shortly after.

As part of a long-standing tradition, other members of the royal family including the future king and Queen will likely to join his majesty at the crown estate.

However, the king has ensured that all the visits at Balmoral are scheduled so carefully to avoid William and Andrew's encounter - given that their relationship is "incredibly strained"

Speaking to Mirror, the Royal expert Jennie Bond noted, "The visits by various members of the family are carefully coordinated"

She continued, "for example, when the Duchess of York was invited there in the past, it was deliberately timed to avoid her running into Prince Philip."

"Similarly, I rather expect that Andrew's stay will not coincide with William and Catherine's," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince William's resentment towards his uncle is believed to have increased since the release of Andrew Lownie's biography The Rise and Fall of the House of York. 

The scathing biography unearthed dark sides of Andrew's life - bringing back huge disgrace to the royal family. 

