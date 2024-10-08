Entertainment

Taylor Swift's appearance at MNF squashes Travis Kelce split speculation

Travis Kelce garnered support from Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New Orleans Saints

  by Web Desk
  October 08, 2024
Taylor Swift made a high-profile return to Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football, ending swirling rumours about her breakup with Travis Kelce as the superstar cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands.

During the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the New Orleans Saints in Monday Night Football, the NFL star was cheered on by his ladylove, the Lover crooner.

Swift is seen looking stunning in a red and brown checkered minidress and Vivienne Westwood purse in social media photos that have gone viral.

She wore a pair of hefty leather boots as well.

The Fortnight singer, who also brought her father, Scott Swift, to the NFL game, accessorising with spaceship earrings, her trademark red lip, and glitter freckles from Fazit Beauty.

After missing a few weeks of games, Swift, 34, is back in action as Kelce's top cheerleader on the sidelines while taking a breather from her hectic Eras Tour schedule.

The NFL star told the audience during his annual Kelce Car Jam on Saturday, October 5, which is also Kelce's birthday, that Swift would be visiting the city for the game versus the Saints, even though she wasn't present.

To note, Swift made a radiant appearance amid rumours of the couple's possible breakup. The rumours swirled after the pop sensation's absence from the Kansas City Chiefs' recent road games.

