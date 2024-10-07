Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’

Zoe Saldaña revealed that even A-listers have to audition for roles in Hollywood

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Zoe Saldaña revealed that even A-listers have to audition for roles in Hollywood
Zoe Saldaña revealed that even A-listers have to audition for roles in Hollywood

Zoe Saldaña is a well-known champion in Hollywood, but who could guess that even a star like her would have had to audition for roles?

In fact, even Selena Gomez couldn’t escape the audition grind when it came to earning a selection by director Jacques Audiard for their movie Emilia Pérez.

Popping in at the 47th Mill Valley Film Festival on Saturday, Zoe Saldaña disclosed, “He didn’t offer me the part, I had to audition for him. I had to audition for my role!”

“I wish Selena Gomez were here because she would tell you the same thing. She had to audition for the part,” she added.

But there was actually a very interesting reason for their acting interviews being conducted.

As per Daily Mail, the actor was asked whether Jacques Audiard even knew who she and Selena Gomez are before filming Emilia Pérez.

“He knows and he doesn’t know. If you go to his apartment, he has one chair and like 3,000 books, so if you are not in any of those books, he probably doesn’t know who you are,” Zoe Saldaña replied.

Both she and Selena Gomez have come a long way since as their respective portrayals in Emilia Pérez have been entered in next year’s Oscar campaign.

Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement

Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby

Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

Entertainment News

King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
'Young Sheldon' Iain Armitage spills on life after show’s finale: ‘got pilot's license’
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Heidi Klum gets soaked with water but keeps smiling on
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Andrew Garfield spills beans on steamy 'We Live in Time' scene with Florence Pugh
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Reese Witherspoon makes heartfelt confession about her production company
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
‘Kardashian-style’ reality show: Stacey Solomon kicks off new show filming
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with incredibly HUGE milestone
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Liam Payne's ex makes huge confession about THIS One Direction member
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Sabrina Carpenter praises Taylor Swift as ‘best role model’