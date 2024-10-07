Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’

Zoe Saldaña is a well-known champion in Hollywood, but who could guess that even a star like her would have had to audition for roles?
In fact, even Selena Gomez couldn’t escape the audition grind when it came to earning a selection by director Jacques Audiard for their movie Emilia Pérez.
Popping in at the 47th Mill Valley Film Festival on Saturday, Zoe Saldaña disclosed, “He didn’t offer me the part, I had to audition for him. I had to audition for my role!”
“I wish Selena Gomez were here because she would tell you the same thing. She had to audition for the part,” she added.
But there was actually a very interesting reason for their acting interviews being conducted.
As per Daily Mail, the actor was asked whether Jacques Audiard even knew who she and Selena Gomez are before filming Emilia Pérez.
“He knows and he doesn’t know. If you go to his apartment, he has one chair and like 3,000 books, so if you are not in any of those books, he probably doesn’t know who you are,” Zoe Saldaña replied.
Both she and Selena Gomez have come a long way since as their respective portrayals in Emilia Pérez have been entered in next year’s Oscar campaign.