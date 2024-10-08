Entertainment

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey responds to Sean 'Diddy' controversy

  by Web Desk
  October 08, 2024
Hailey Bieber has surprised fans with her latest bold move. The supermodel finally responded to speculation about her husband Justin Bieber and Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ relationship.

Last month, Sean, 54, was arrested in New York on charges of coercion and sex trafficking.

The Rhode founder addressed the rumours by posting the Baby hitmaker’s throwback photo on her Instagram story.

In the viral picture, Justin can be seen flipping both middle fingers in the air. He was shirtless while only wearing board shorts in the photo.

The fashion mogul wrote “mood” in the cryptic post, which seemed to be aimed at Sean.

Amid ongoing assault lawsuit against the American rapper, Justin’s past connection to Sean is facing extreme scrutiny, especially after a viral resurfaced clip showed a then-15-year-old musician spending “48 hours with Diddy.”

A source previously told Daily Mail, “Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand. He was a kid.”

Even though the Never Say Never singer hasn't addressed the situation yet, but his fandom have expressed concern.

On the personal front, Hailey welcomed son Jack Blues with Justin in August.

