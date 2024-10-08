Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement

'Diddy' is in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after being denied bail twice

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement

Sean “Diddy” Combs possessed a lot of power as he is capable of doing so many things amid his arrest.

The 54-year-old music mogul is in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after being denied bail twice.

He is facing federal sex trafficking charges and numerous civil suits. According to a source, many people are still concerned about what he might do.

"He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him," says the insider. "Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then."

The source added, "Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things."

"He's incredibly smart," the source of Combs revealed, adding, "He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that."

The insider said the Bad Boy Records founder "is capable of a lot — much more than people think, even now."

It is pertinent to mention here, the update came after Diddy’s mother Janice Combs, has stepped forward to share her reaction to her son’s arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering.

In a statement shared Sunday by her lawyer, Natlie G. Figgers, Janice said that the 54-year-old rapper is innocent of the sexual abuse allegations.

Notably, Diddy has been denied bail twice since his arrest on September 16 and is still detained in Brooklyn.

Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce

Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce
Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim

Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim
Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?

Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Entertainment News

Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n' Sweet’ concert pictures
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey responds to Sean ‘Diddy’ controversy
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Eminem finds solace in quiet and ‘private’ life amid grandfatherhood
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Taylor Swift’s appearance at MNF squashes Travis Kelce split speculation
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Reports
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Halle Berry breaks silence on 'shady' tactics used to lure her into ‘X-Men 3’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby