Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement

Sean “Diddy” Combs possessed a lot of power as he is capable of doing so many things amid his arrest.
The 54-year-old music mogul is in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after being denied bail twice.
He is facing federal sex trafficking charges and numerous civil suits. According to a source, many people are still concerned about what he might do.
"He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him," says the insider. "Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then."
The source added, "Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things."
"He's incredibly smart," the source of Combs revealed, adding, "He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that."
The insider said the Bad Boy Records founder "is capable of a lot — much more than people think, even now."
It is pertinent to mention here, the update came after Diddy’s mother Janice Combs, has stepped forward to share her reaction to her son’s arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering.
In a statement shared Sunday by her lawyer, Natlie G. Figgers, Janice said that the 54-year-old rapper is innocent of the sexual abuse allegations.
Notably, Diddy has been denied bail twice since his arrest on September 16 and is still detained in Brooklyn.