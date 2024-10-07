Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short 'n' Sweet concert tour on September 23

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move
Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move

Sabrina Carpenter is enjoying the drama surrounding her voluminous blonde hair!

The Espresso singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to pull a cheeky move by reposting a video of Hacks star Megan Stalter poking fun at her hair, claiming that Carpenter wears a wig onstage during her Short 'n' Sweet concert tour.

"Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter's hair piece," the user captioned the parody.

In the video, Stalter could be heard saying, "Babe, babe, I can't tell if she's wearing a hair piece. No, I can't tell if its a wig or a hair piece."

"Cause I thought, she's so hot from the concerts she's probably wearing a wig, but the bangs look so real so I was like maybe it's just a hair piece,” she added.

However, Carpenter's this silence repost proved that sometimes saying nothing says it all.

Since the start of her tour on September 23, rumors have been swirling around Carpenter’s hair that her voluminous blonde hair are actually a wig.

Sabrina Carpenter's tour kicked off in Columbus, Ohio and will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more. 

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification
King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’

King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Reports
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Halle Berry breaks silence on 'shady' tactics used to lure her into ‘X-Men 3’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
'Young Sheldon' Iain Armitage spills on life after show’s finale: ‘got pilot's license’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Heidi Klum gets soaked with water but keeps smiling on
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Andrew Garfield spills beans on steamy 'We Live in Time' scene with Florence Pugh
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Reese Witherspoon makes heartfelt confession about her production company
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking