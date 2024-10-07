Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move

Sabrina Carpenter is enjoying the drama surrounding her voluminous blonde hair!
The Espresso singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday to pull a cheeky move by reposting a video of Hacks star Megan Stalter poking fun at her hair, claiming that Carpenter wears a wig onstage during her Short 'n' Sweet concert tour.
"Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter's hair piece," the user captioned the parody.
In the video, Stalter could be heard saying, "Babe, babe, I can't tell if she's wearing a hair piece. No, I can't tell if its a wig or a hair piece."
"Cause I thought, she's so hot from the concerts she's probably wearing a wig, but the bangs look so real so I was like maybe it's just a hair piece,” she added.
However, Carpenter's this silence repost proved that sometimes saying nothing says it all.
Since the start of her tour on September 23, rumors have been swirling around Carpenter’s hair that her voluminous blonde hair are actually a wig.
Sabrina Carpenter's tour kicked off in Columbus, Ohio and will hit cities across the U.S. and Canada including New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, Austin and more.