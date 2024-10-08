Alia Bhatt on getting iconic Gangubai role: ‘I don't know this character’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has revealed the unusual reaction of Alia Bhatt Gangubai role.
Alia also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
During a latest conversation with THR, the film director recalled how he approached the star for the main lead role.
He said, “Then I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai. She said, 'From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to be playing the character (in Inshallah), I have come to Kamathipura.”
Sanjay further shared, “How do I do it? I don't know this character'. I said, 'Do you trust me, and do you know me?' Then I'll tap into that strong woman in you because I can see it in your eyes.”
The renowned director believed in Alia’s “personality” to play the iconic role.
Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh and Ajay Devgn.
The Heeramandi director also confessed that she talks like Gangubai sometimes in her daily life.
Notably, Gangubai Kathiawadi earned $25 million worldwide.