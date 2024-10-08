Royal

Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?

The Duchess of Sussex’s ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams spills rare details on his contact with Meghan

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024


Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams, with whom she shared very sizzling chemistry in Suits has revealed whether the Duchess is still in touch with the actor.

Patrick played unlicensed lawyer in USA Network’s hit series, which ran through nine seasons, and in seven of them Meghan portrayed the character of a paralegal, Rachel Zane.

The 43-year-old, who also hosts a podcast with her Suits’ costar Sarah Rafferty revealed the Duchess of Sussex reached out to him for a special reason.

In a Reddit Q/A thread, the Plan B actor was asked, "Is it weird now that your costar is now royalty? Are you still in touch?"

To which he responded, he and Meghan "are not really in touch" clarifying that she "leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."

However, when the wife of Prince Harry found out about the podcast of his former costars, she reached out to Patrick to express her excitement.

"Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way," Adams revealed.

He further noted that it was "so lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

For those unfamiliar, Meghan Markle starred in Suits for seven season before exiting in 2017, after tying the knot with the Duke of Sussex.

Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce

Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce
Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim

Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim
Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?

Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election

Royal News

Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Princess Eugenie shares life update after Princess Beatrice's pregnancy news
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Kate Middleton revisits hospital as she fears cancer return
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make BIG move after royal ‘snub’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Prince Edward’s look during latest appearance gets tongues talking
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
King Charles ‘frustrated’ over cancer recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Meghan Markle makes first statement amid Prince Harry 'split' rumours
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Princess Eugenie compares son August Philip to a fish
Harris faces tough questions on significant issues before U.S presidential election
Prince Harry extends solo trip to have ‘space’ from Meghan Markle