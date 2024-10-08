Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?

Meghan Markle’s on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams, with whom she shared very sizzling chemistry in Suits has revealed whether the Duchess is still in touch with the actor.
Patrick played unlicensed lawyer in USA Network’s hit series, which ran through nine seasons, and in seven of them Meghan portrayed the character of a paralegal, Rachel Zane.
The 43-year-old, who also hosts a podcast with her Suits’ costar Sarah Rafferty revealed the Duchess of Sussex reached out to him for a special reason.
In a Reddit Q/A thread, the Plan B actor was asked, "Is it weird now that your costar is now royalty? Are you still in touch?"
To which he responded, he and Meghan "are not really in touch" clarifying that she "leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."
However, when the wife of Prince Harry found out about the podcast of his former costars, she reached out to Patrick to express her excitement.
"Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way," Adams revealed.
He further noted that it was "so lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
For those unfamiliar, Meghan Markle starred in Suits for seven season before exiting in 2017, after tying the knot with the Duke of Sussex.