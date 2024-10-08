BTS’ RM makes HUGE claim in 'Right Person, Wrong Place' documentary

BTS leader RM, also known as Kim Nam-joon, has made a major claim in his new documentary.
The K-pop singer has claimed that he’s “one of the ‘Right’ people” in the Right Person, Wrong Place, which premiered at Busan International Film Festival on Monday.
RM made an appearance on the big screen for the first time. He shared at the premiere, “This documentary captures the raw, human side of Kim Nam Joon.”
The forever rain hitmaker added, “What’s ‘Right’ and ‘Wrong’ constantly changes depending on our perspective. Through this work, I’ve come to believe that I’m one of the ‘Right’ people.”
Right Person, Wrong Place is based on RM’s second solo album, which also has the same name as the new documentary.
The hit album was released on May 24 this year followed by the release of Muse in July. His first solo album was Indigo in the year 2020.
“He reflects on how honest he can be as both RM and Kim Namjoon, balancing gratitude for the attention he receives with the pressure and fear that come with his status,” a paragraph of official synopsis read.
RM’s new documentary provides profound insight into his authentic journey of introspection.