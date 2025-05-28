Entertainment

Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment

Justin Bieber recently penned an open apology to wife Hailey Bieber over his ‘mean’ comments in the past

  • by Web Desk
  • |

It was a gloomy day for Hailey Bieber, seemingly!

On Wednesday, May 28, Daily Mail reported that the Rhode founder was spotted out in Beverly Hills earlier this week, just a few days after receiving an open apology from her husband, Justin Bieber.

During the outing, the 28-year-old American model and socialite appeared glum as she was seen leaving the United Talent Agency Building.

Notably, Hailey Bieber is currently represented by William Morris Endeavor subsidiary IMG Models, which is the rival company of United Talent Agency.

The model, dressed in an all-black attire that included a leather jacket paired with baggy pants and matching shoes, was captured in a stoic look.

Hailey Bieber appears glum in first outing after Justin Bieber Vogue comment
This appearance of Hailey marks her first since the Baby hitmaker openly apologized to her over his “mean” past remarks.

Justin Bieber pens open apology to Hailey Bieber over Vogue comment:

Hailey Bieber marked a major milestone in her modelling career by making it to Vogue Magazine’s cover for the new summer issue, titled Hailey Bieber is Shutting Out the Noise – and Finding Her Bliss.

After the model's major achievement, the Peaches singer took to his Instagram to give her a heartfelt nod, which was accompanied by an emotional apology - later deleted by Justin.

In his since-deleted sorry note, Justin Bieber expressed regret over a past argument, in which he made a "mean" remark towards Hailey, telling her that she “would never be on the cover of vogue.”

