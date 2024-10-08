Lando Norris keeps friendship aside with Max Verstappen on track

Lando Norris has given a strong message to Max Verstappen, his F1 rival, ahead of the United State Grand Prix.
The Mclaren driver has noted that even though the duo are close friends in real life, the Red Bull driver cannot expect mercy from him on track.
As per News18, Lando said, “As soon as I put the helmet on, I hate everyone. That doesn’t change.”
He continued, “A lot of people think because I get along with someone here, or because, I don’t know, just play on a (video) game with someone, that you’re just best mates in life, no matter what you do. That’s just nonsense.”
The young British driver admitted that he shares similar interests with Max and they also play padel together.
“And I like Max as a guy, I think he’s a very genuine guy. But that doesn’t change anything when I’m on the track,” Lando noted.
Both drivers gave a tough competition to each other during this season of Formula One.
During the last Grand Prix, the Mclaren driver won by 20 seconds around the street circuit.