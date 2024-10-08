Sports

Lando Norris keeps friendship aside with Max Verstappen on track

Lando Norris gives a strong message to Max Verstappen ahead of US Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Lando Norris keeps friendship aside with Max Verstappen on track
Lando Norris keeps friendship aside with Max Verstappen on track

Lando Norris has given a strong message to Max Verstappen, his F1 rival, ahead of the United State Grand Prix.

The Mclaren driver has noted that even though the duo are close friends in real life, the Red Bull driver cannot expect mercy from him on track.

As per News18, Lando said, “As soon as I put the helmet on, I hate everyone. That doesn’t change.”

He continued, “A lot of people think because I get along with someone here, or because, I don’t know, just play on a (video) game with someone, that you’re just best mates in life, no matter what you do. That’s just nonsense.”

The young British driver admitted that he shares similar interests with Max and they also play padel together.

“And I like Max as a guy, I think he’s a very genuine guy. But that doesn’t change anything when I’m on the track,” Lando noted.

Both drivers gave a tough competition to each other during this season of Formula One.

During the last Grand Prix, the Mclaren driver won by 20 seconds around the street circuit.

Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'

Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'
Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh

Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh
Prince Harry expresses love for King Charles with meaningful gesture

Prince Harry expresses love for King Charles with meaningful gesture
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach

Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach

Sports News

Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism for prioritising Real Madrid over France
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Shan Masood shines in first Test against England with remarkable century
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Glenn Maxwell praises Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi: ‘Absolute superstar’
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
LeBron James and son Bronny debut together in same NBA team
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner battle through ‘pain’ at Shanghai Masters
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
India secures first win of Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Ronaldo shares powerful message as Al Nassr extends win streak to 4 games
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Pakistan reveal squad for first Test against England with key returns
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Lionel Messi’s heroics seal Inter Miami's comeback victory