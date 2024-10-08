Gracie Abrams drops new dates for The Secret of Us Tour’s canceled shows

Gracie Abrams sparked excitement among fans by announcing the new dates of her cancelled shows of the highly anticipated The Secret of Us Tour.
On Sunday, October 6, the I Love You, I’m Sorry singer turned to her Instagram stories and announced that due to suffering a vocal injury, she will not be able to perform at the New York City concert which was scheduled on the same day.
As Abrams had still not recovered from the injury, she once again turned to her Instagram stories on Monday to share she cannot continue with the October 8 show planned to held in Philadelphia.
“Hi friends! Thank you for all your kind words and well wishes yesterday - I was really hoping to be recovered for tomorrow night's show in Philly but am unfortunately still struggling with the vocal injury and am not cleared to perform yet,” read Gracie Abrams’ announcement.
However, to cheer her disheartened fans she revealed that the dates for both shows have been rescheduled.
“I'm grateful to share that we have new dates for both the rescheduled NYC and Philly shows now. We'll be back at Radio City on Monday, October 14 and The Met in Philly on Tuesday, October 15 with all previously purchased tickets valid for these new shows,” she added.
Moreover, Gracie Abrams expressed gratitude to her fans for taking out time from their schedules and travelling for the concerts.
“Your time and energy mean the world to me and I can’t wait to thank you in person next week if you can make it. All my love, Gracie,” concluded The Secret of Us artist.
Gracie Abrams is now scheduled to perform in Boston on October 9 followed by Portland on October 10, New York on October 14, and Philadelphia on October 15, 2024.