Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'

Billie Eilish has taken centre stage on Vogue cover for the second time.
The Ocean Eyes crooner looked like a true boss lady in a three piece suit for the magazine cover shoot.
In the viral picture, Billie donned a mustard colour blazer with the initial “B” engraved on it. To finish the look, the songstress wore a cream colour tie.
The BIRDS OF A FEATHER singer also went public about the “love of her life”, which turned out to be her music, during a dialogue with the media outlet.
She said, “The truth is that literally the love of my life is singing. And I didn’t realize that you can train that instrument and have even more fun with it. It’s fucking awesome to learn.”
While talking about what fans can expect next, Billie noted, “So for the first time ever, I’m jamming, and it’s amazing. It’s so nice to not have pressure of like, Is this going to be the next single? It’s like, No, we’re just here. And it’s just right in the moment.”
On the work front, Billie is busy with her Hit Me Hard and Soft world Tour.