Jennifer Garner makes happy appearance with John Miller after Ben-JLo divorce fiasco

Jennifer Garner made a public appearance with her beau John Miller as the couple was photographed hand-in-hand while taking a casual stroll around the Brentwood Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.
The Family Switch actress looked in a happy mood as the couple walked on the street after sunset.
Garner, 52, opted for a matching outfit with Miller, 46, as she donned a pink crewneck sweater, she completed her ensemble with a patterned skirt and sneakers.
The mother of three also accessorized her look with black glasses, and minimal makeup also she tied her hair in bun.
Meanwhile, the businessman wore a red hoodie.paired it with jeans and brown shoes.
Notably, the recent spotting came shortly after the couple’s outing in August where they were spotted while enjoying a date nigfht in Mali.
They went on the dinner dater amid the report claiming Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez has been “tough” on Miller due to Garner’s relationship with her ex-husband.
“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.
Although Miller reportedly “understands” that Garner and Affleck are “a family,” their close relationship “gets to him like it would anyone.”
Garner was spotted during her visit to Affleck, 52, for his birthday in August — days before Lopez, 55, filed to end her marriage to the Gone Girl star.
The couple share three children and the former spouses finalised their divorce in 2018.