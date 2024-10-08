Entertainment

Jennifer Garner makes happy appearance with John Miller after Ben-JLo divorce fiasco

Jennifer Garner looked in a happy mood as the couple walked on the street after divorce turmoil

  October 08, 2024
Jennifer Garner made a public appearance with her beau John Miller as the couple was photographed hand-in-hand while taking a casual stroll around the Brentwood Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday.

The Family Switch actress looked in a happy mood as the couple walked on the street after sunset.

Garner, 52, opted for a matching outfit with Miller, 46, as she donned a pink crewneck sweater, she completed her ensemble with a patterned skirt and sneakers.

The mother of three also accessorized her look with black glasses, and minimal makeup also she tied her hair in bun.

Meanwhile, the businessman wore a red hoodie.paired it with jeans and brown shoes.

P.C: Page Six
Notably, the recent spotting came shortly after the couple’s outing in August where they were spotted while enjoying a date nigfht in Mali.

They went on the dinner dater amid the report claiming Ben Affleck’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez has been “tough” on Miller due to Garner’s relationship with her ex-husband.

“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time.

Although Miller reportedly “understands” that Garner and Affleck are “a family,” their close relationship “gets to him like it would anyone.”

Garner was spotted during her visit to Affleck, 52, for his birthday in August — days before Lopez, 55, filed to end her marriage to the Gone Girl star.

The couple share three children and the former spouses finalised their divorce in 2018.

Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'
Taylor Swift ‘most famous woman in the world?' Graham Norton gives verdict
Gracie Abrams drops new dates for The Secret of Us Tour’s canceled shows
BTS’ RM makes HUGE claim in 'Right Person, Wrong Place' documentary
Sabrina Carpenter drops iconic UNSEEN ‘Short n' Sweet’ concert pictures
Justin Bieber's wife Hailey responds to Sean ‘Diddy’ controversy
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ power and control left many afraid after his mother statement
Eminem finds solace in quiet and ‘private’ life amid grandfatherhood
Taylor Swift’s appearance at MNF squashes Travis Kelce split speculation
Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Reports