Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh

Hania Aamir is reflecting on the magical night where she joined her favorite singer Diljit Dosanjh on stage during his Dil-Luminati Tour’s London show!
During his London show at O2 arena, the Main Deewana Tera singer spotted the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress in the audience and invited her on stage, sang his hit song Lover for her, and hugged her, making it a dream come true moment for his ardent fan.
To express gratitude towards the singer, Hania Aamir turned to her official Instagram handle on Monday, October 7, where she recalled the ultimate fan girl moment she has at the concert.
Posting a long string of heart-warming snaps and clips, Aamir wrote a big caption alongside the carousel to express her feelings.
“Hona ni mai recover [I cannot recover],” wrote the actress as she began her heartfelt caption, citing lyrics from Diljit Dosanjh’s song Lover.
“What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart,” admired the Mere Humsafar actress.
Tagging Dosanjh in the caption, the actress gushed, “Sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge, Pyar aur sirf pyar [Sir I have only one heart, how many times will you win it, Love and only love].”
Aamir also praised the entire team of the Indian singer and all the “beautiful souls” she met there. Thanking Diljit Dosanjh for all the love, she wrote, “Thank you for all your love and warmth.”
Hania Aamir has been a hardcore fan of Diljit Dosanjh which reflects from her Instagram reels as she usually adds his songs in the clips.
The actress is currently starring in TV drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.