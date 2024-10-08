Trending

Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh invited Hania Aamir on stage during live performance at O2 arena in London, UK

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh
Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh

Hania Aamir is reflecting on the magical night where she joined her favorite singer Diljit Dosanjh on stage during his Dil-Luminati Tour’s London show!

During his London show at O2 arena, the Main Deewana Tera singer spotted the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress in the audience and invited her on stage, sang his hit song Lover for her, and hugged her, making it a dream come true moment for his ardent fan.

To express gratitude towards the singer, Hania Aamir turned to her official Instagram handle on Monday, October 7, where she recalled the ultimate fan girl moment she has at the concert.

Posting a long string of heart-warming snaps and clips, Aamir wrote a big caption alongside the carousel to express her feelings.

“Hona ni mai recover [I cannot recover],” wrote the actress as she began her heartfelt caption, citing lyrics from Diljit Dosanjh’s song Lover.

“What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart,” admired the Mere Humsafar actress.

Tagging Dosanjh in the caption, the actress gushed, “Sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge, Pyar aur sirf pyar [Sir I have only one heart, how many times will you win it, Love and only love].”

Aamir also praised the entire team of the Indian singer and all the “beautiful souls” she met there. Thanking Diljit Dosanjh for all the love, she wrote, “Thank you for all your love and warmth.”

Hania Aamir has been a hardcore fan of Diljit Dosanjh which reflects from her Instagram reels as she usually adds his songs in the clips.

The actress is currently starring in TV drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.

Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'

Billie Eilish takes graces Vogue cover like a 'boss lady'
Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh

Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh
Prince Harry expresses love for King Charles with meaningful gesture

Prince Harry expresses love for King Charles with meaningful gesture
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach

Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach

Trending News

Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Ayeza Khan drops rare photos from upcoming project ‘Humraaz’
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Alia Bhatt on getting iconic Gangubai role: ‘I don't know this character’
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
'Singham Again' Trailer: Fans thank Rohit Shetty for 'saving them theater tickets'
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Yumna Zaidi bids emotional adieu to 'family-like team' of 'Gentleman'
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Fahad Mustafa drops hilarious bloopers of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Hania Amir hops into Oxford street performance amid 'KMKT' success
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
'Singham Again' trailer: Ranveer Singh's gesture for Deepika Padukone charms fans
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' filming hits floors in London
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan