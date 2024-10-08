Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship at stake after ‘desperate’ move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is currently going through a rough patch, with royal experts suggesting the royal couple is "at war with themselves."
During the entire last month, the pair was occupied with a series of solo engagements.
The Duke of Sussex visited New York City, the UK and Africa last month, while the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala this week.
It is pertinent to note that Harry has officially been away from Meghan for three weeks now.
A royal commentator Kinsey Schofield reflected on the main reason behind their solo appearances during a segment on TalkTV with Kevin O'Sullivan.
The host noted that the couple’s relationship has gotten affected by staying away from each other for so long.
Kevin said, "I think professionally they are now at war with themselves. She's trying to upstage him, he's trying to upstage her, so it goes from bad to worse."
Kinsey replied to the host, "It's almost an act of desperation. I understand what you're talking about when you say its almost like they're not in sync."
For the unversed, Meghan is currently staying with children back home in California as Harry is promoting his charities in South Africa.