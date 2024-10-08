Royal

Meghan Markle receives criticism from close pal over solo LA appearance

  • October 08, 2024
Meghan Markle's former friend took a sharp dig at the Duchess over her recent solo appearance at Children's Gala in Los Angeles.

Lizzie claimed that Meghan attended the charity event last Saturday only for the "photographs"

As reported by GB news, the 56-year-old socialite blasted the mother-of-three who graced the event in a designer party gown in red color, which she previously wore in 2021.

"She wasn't there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs, Cundy told Daily Mail.

"Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they've been played by her," she added.

Referring to their similar dresses, Cundy confessed, "I'd have worn a different one if I'd known."

The socialite added, "Harry and Meghan were loved because they're part of the Royal Family, but they've bad-mouthed the royals, who are loved in LA.

"It's a shame because charity work is where her and Harry do great things," Lizzie said.

This update comes two days after Meghan Markle's solo appearance at Children Hospital's Gala, as Prince Harry was already on his solo trip to South Africa.

Royal News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship at stake after ‘desperate’ move
Prince Harry expresses love for King Charles with meaningful gesture
Meghan Markle still in touch with ‘Suits’ costar Patrick J. Adams?
King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’
Princess Eugenie shares life update after Princess Beatrice's pregnancy news
Kate Middleton revisits hospital as she fears cancer return
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make BIG move after royal ‘snub’
Prince Edward’s look during latest appearance gets tongues talking
King Charles ‘frustrated’ over cancer recovery taking longer than Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton to give tough competition to Meghan Markle on two major events
Prince Harry’s pal gives new insights into docuseries ‘POLO’