Novak Djokovic moves closer to 100 titles after beating Cobolli in Shanghai Masters

Number one tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Italian player Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday, October 8, in the ongoing annual tennis tournament Shanghai Masters.
As per BBC Sports, this win helped him to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.
The player gave a commendable performance, winning the match 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion will now face Russian Roman Safiullin to reach the quarterfinals.
After the performance, he expressed, "I was pretty sharp."
The 37-year-old added, "From the beginning, I had a clear gameplan of what I needed to do, staying aggressive and use every short ball to take initiative in the point. I've done that. I'm very glad for the performance."
Djokovic has so far won 99 titles, aiming to become only the third man - after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) - to achieve a century of tournament victories.