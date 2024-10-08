Sports

Novak Djokovic moves closer to 100 titles after beating Cobolli in Shanghai Masters

The player gave a commendable performance, winning the match 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Novak Djokovic moves closer to 100 titles after beating Cobolli in Shanghai Masters
Novak Djokovic moves closer to 100 titles after beating Cobolli in Shanghai Masters

Number one tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Italian player Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday, October 8, in the ongoing annual tennis tournament Shanghai Masters.

As per BBC Sports, this win helped him to advance to the last 16 of the tournament.

The player gave a commendable performance, winning the match 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will now face Russian Roman Safiullin to reach the quarterfinals.

After the performance, he expressed, "I was pretty sharp."

The 37-year-old added, "From the beginning, I had a clear gameplan of what I needed to do, staying aggressive and use every short ball to take initiative in the point. I've done that. I'm very glad for the performance."

Djokovic has so far won 99 titles, aiming to become only the third man - after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) - to achieve a century of tournament victories.

King Charles skips attending huge event from cancer treatment shakeup

King Charles skips attending huge event from cancer treatment shakeup
Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal

Top 3 water-rich foods to fuel daily hydration goal
Paris Hilton rings in Nicky Hilton’s 41st birthday with nostalgic throwbacks

Paris Hilton rings in Nicky Hilton’s 41st birthday with nostalgic throwbacks
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives

Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives

Sports News

Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Jannik Sinner breaks silence on hiring Novak Djokovic’s former fitness coach
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Lando Norris keeps friendship aside with Max Verstappen on track
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism for prioritising Real Madrid over France
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Shan Masood shines in first Test against England with remarkable century
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Glenn Maxwell praises Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi: ‘Absolute superstar’
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
LeBron James and son Bronny debut together in same NBA team
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner battle through ‘pain’ at Shanghai Masters
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
India secures first win of Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Ronaldo shares powerful message as Al Nassr extends win streak to 4 games
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Pakistan reveal squad for first Test against England with key returns
Devastating floods in Bosnia claim at least 22 lives
Novak Djokovic loses temper after umpire warning at Shanghai Masters