King Charles skips attending huge event from cancer treatment shakeup

King Charles will not to attending the COP29 climate summit that is scheduled to be held next month in Azerbaijan.
According to Mirror, he shall be redirecting his focus to cancer treatment by that time after being allowed an 11-month chemotherapy break in August for a high-profile visit to Australia.
29th United Nations Climate Change Conference’s organizers had however hoped that all of key world leaders would make it to the event.
Since King Charles is a lifelong environmentalist, there was significantly high level of hope attached to his presentence at the COP29 climate summit.
But royal sources have said that it was Keir Starmer’s government that decided not to elect Your Majesty for the meeting because his cancer woes are well-known.
A source said, “King Charles will not be going to COP. He has not been asked by the government to attend, and he is also mindful of his own commitments following the upcoming autumn tour.”
While the person who will be representing Britain at the COP29 climate summit hasn’t been revealed yet, His Majesty has been given “an abundance of caution” so he can organize his schedule accordingly.
It was only yesterday that news about him pausing his chemotherapy sessions for a while came out.
After King Charles return from Australia and Samoa, he will be strictly adhering to his treatments.