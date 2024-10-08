Entertainment

Hailey Bieber posted Justin Bieber’s explicit photo amid Sean ‘Diddy’ drama for THIS reason

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Hailey Bieber shared quite a bold photo of husband Justin Bieber this week, and now sources close to her have revealed the reason behind it.

Per Daily Mail, the model was trying to show the world how she feels as her significant other has been dragged into the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs chaos since its very beginning.

An insider said, “Hailey Bieber believes that she is Justin Bieber’s gatekeeper, and this was her way of showing the world how she feels about the whole situation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – not Justin.”

“Out of the 100s of photos of Justin Bieber, she had to choose one from 2017 that was taken before he got back together with his ex Selena Gomez,” the individual added.

Going on, the same person suggested that the socialite needs to let her spouse “speak for himself” instead of “acting on his behalf.”

“But Justin Bieber really has no voice right now… and it is sad,” they concluded.

It was on Monday night that Hailey Bieber posted a throwback photograph of the singer, who was raising middle fingers into the air.

To clarify things for her fans, she simply captioned the image with “Mood.”

